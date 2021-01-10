India's Siraj Racially Abused By Australian Crowd Again; Match Resumes After Abusers Moved

Team India pacer Mohammad Siraj complained of being subjected to racial abuses yet again on Day Four of the third Test against Australia - the second such incident after a similar one was reported by the Indian team on Saturday in Sydney. At the end of the 85th over of Australia's second innings, Siraj walked up to the umpires along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane to report the incident following which the police asked the spectators responsible to leave the stand. Siraj was subjected to racism from the spectators at the SCG while he was standing at the boundary rope after completing the 85th over.

As per sources, four spectators were reportedly asked to move back and sit further up the stands after the Indian team complained to the umpires. Fans took to Twitter to share videos of the Indian players reporting the incident followed by which the spectators were asked to leave the stands by the police.

It is important to note that incidents of racism such as this have led to live matches being called off across sports; however, this particular match is being allowed to continue at the SCG despite it being the second such incident. At the time of publishing, Australia has just declared its second innings at 312/6 setting India a target of 407 to win in almost 1.5 days of play.

Bring back Kohli for the 4th Test Match



This drunk australians are Abusing Siraj non-stop#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/C56IIZcfow — Gaurav (@GauravK_8609) January 10, 2021

Again Siraj has been Abused by the Australian Crowd. 😡 These are the guys who was abusing Siraj😡😡.#Siraj #bumrah #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oa4Osd3vOU — Sujal Jaiswal (@sujal_jaiswal16) January 10, 2021

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody termed the incident as 'unacceptable' and hoped that the incident is dealt with in the most severe manner.

Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 10, 2021

India reports racism on Day 3 at SCG

The Indian team lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused their frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing third Test match between India and Australia. While the matter was brought up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and the security officers at the SCG immediately after the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is furious with the turn of events.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that the Indian cricket board stands with the boys as such behaviour is "unacceptable". "The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances. The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable," the official explained.

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla issues statement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has expressed disappointment after Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and, Mohammed Siraj were subjected to racial abuse by the SCG crowd on the second and third days' play in the ongoing third Test match and has gone on to say that the Australian Board (Cricket Australia) should take cognizance. Shukla also went on to say that these kinds of things are not acceptable for cricket lovers. Furthermore, he has urged each & every cricket board to take strict measures against such kind of incidents. Meanwhile, the reigning BCCI VP also went on to add that the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also supposed to act on this issue.

