DVE Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Dark View Explorers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers in the third match of the Vincy Premier T10 League this week. The two teams will lock horns at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and the match will be played at 10:00 pm IST. Fans can play the DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction, DVE vs FCS Dream11 top picks and DVE vs FCS Dream11 team.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 preview

St Vincent and the Grenadines will be among the first Caribbean Islands to see cricketing action during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-ever Vincy Premier League T10 competition is a 10-day tournament which will be played from May 22 to May 31. For Dark View Explorers, Lindon James will be the player to watch out for while the Strikers have Kerron Cottoy as the top draw.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 team

DVE vs FCS Dream11 team: Dark View Explorers playing 11

Lindon James (Wicketkeeper), Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Andrew Thomas, Shammon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin, Ojay Matthews, Davian Barnaum, Kemran Strough.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 team: Fort Charlotte Strikers playing 11

Renrick Williams (Wicketkeeper), Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Olanzo Bellingy, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 top picks

DVE vs FCS Dream11 top picks for the DVE vs FCS Dream11 match

Captain options – Lindon James, Kensley Joseph, Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope

Vice-captain options – Kody Horne, Renrick Williams

DVE vs FCS Dream11 team (full squads)

DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction: Dark View Explorers full squad

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers full squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction

As per our DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction, Dark View Explorers will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction, DVE vs FCS Dream11 top picks and DVE vs FCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

( IMAGE: Vincy Premier T10 League / TWITTER)