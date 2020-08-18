Australia Helps England Save MASSIVE $100 Million Due To White-ball Tour In September?

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is all set to avoid major losses in the ongoing cricket season after Cricket Australia (CA) decided to allow the Australian national men's cricket team to tour England for ODI and T20I series. The England vs Australia 2020 series will witness both the face each other in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs, which are scheduled to start from September 4 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Schedule for England vs Australia 2020 series

T20I series schedule

1st T20I: 4th September at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

2nd T20I: 6th September at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

3rd T20I: 8th September at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

ODI series schedule

1st ODI: 11th September at Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd ODI: 13th September at Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd ODI: 16th September at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Austalia 2020: How much money will ECB avoid losing?

According to a report by Daily Mail, if all goes well with the series, ECB will avoid losing $100 million. The report further states that Australia had asked for extra assurances about the biosecure measures, which were used in the Tests against the West Indies as well as the ongoing series against Pakistan. ECB has agreed to those additions and will soon release its travel plans for the series.

ECB CEO Tom Harrison in his statement has said that the ECB owes a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. He also said that the England vs Australia 2020 series will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as ECB works through the challenges in front of them. Earlier back in April, Harrison had announced that ECB was staring at potential losses of £380 million ($500 million) had the whole international programme been wiped out by the virus.

The England vs Australia 2020 series will also allow the ECB to complete all 18 international fixtures it had scheduled before the COVID-19. The six matches in the England vs Australia 2020 will ensure millions coming in from the broadcasters Sky Sports and BBC. Due to financial crisis, ECB had to reduce their workforce by up to 25% with predicted losses of £106 million ($140 million) for this summer, however, the numbers would have increased by £76m ($100 million) had Australia refused to play England

England and Australia players set for IPL 2020

After completion of the England vs Australia 2020 series, a selected group of players from both the teams will be heading to the UAE to take part in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. The matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Recap of 2nd Test match

Coming into the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, the host currently lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after the second Test ended in a draw. Only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match in Southampton, with rain washing out all of the third day and most of the fourth day and time also being lost during the first two days because of wet weather and bad light. While England bowled out Pakistan for 236 runs in 1st innings, they resumed its first innings on 7-1 and moved to 110-4 before declaring after 38.1 overs were bowled in the day. After completion of the Test series, the Pakistan cricket team will shift their focus to the 3-match T20I series.

(COVER IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)