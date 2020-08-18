IPL 2020 Sponsors To Be Named On Tuesday, BCCI To Be Paid Above ₹300 Crore This Season?

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19 in the UAE with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently without a title sponsor after the IPL VIVO deal fallout. However, the BCCI is confident of not only having a title sponsor by Tuesday evening but also ready to surprise everyone with the commercials attached to the deal.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Youngster Rahul Chahar hits the bull's eye as he looks to get into the groove for IPL 2020

After IPL VIVO deal fallout, BCCI to announce title sponsors for IPL by today evening

According to the latest report by InsideSport, a BCCI official said that the entire industry knows that the IPL 2020 will be the most-watched T20 tournament ever. He added that the BCCI has got a great response for the Expression of Interest (EOI). The source further said the BCCI will surprise everyone with the results.

In fact, the BCCI is confident of beating market estimates. According to some doomsayers, the IPL sponsorship deal won't even fetch ₹150 crore. However, the BCCI is set to surprise everyone with the new deal. According to InsideSport, the BCCI officials are extremely confident that the new IPL sponsorship deal with fetch more than ₹300 crore. The interested parties would submit their bids between 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Tuesday, after which the BCCI will evaluate and declare the winner of IPL title sponsorship rights.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'Be careful': Irfan Pathan urges bowlers to beware of MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

As reported earlier, Ratan Tata's Tata Sons remains favourites to bag the IPL title sponsorship rights and according to sources, the BCCI is also interested in this relationship. On the other hand, BYJU's and Unacademy are also in contention if Ratan Tata's company bids on a low side. Dream11 is another companny in the fray but is unlikely to pose a serious challenge while Reliance’s Jio Communications have submitted its EOI but all indications suggest they are unlikely to bid.

IPL VIVO deal fallout: Baba Ramdev takes u-turn, puts forth bizarre condition for IPL 2020 sponsorship

Recently, it was reported that spiritual guru Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali is currently considering to put in a bid for being IPL sponsors. Now, according to the latest reports, Baba Ramdev has reckoned that Patanjali will only bid for the title sponsorship of the IPL if other Indian companies don’t step in for the same. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Baba Ramdev said that it is too early to talk about it as Patanjali will only come to the forefront for the IPL 2020 title sponsorship if other Indian corporate houses don’t make any bid for the same.

ALSO READ | IPL sponsors: IPL 2020 to see Baba Ramdev's Patanjali replacing VIVO as IPL sponsors?

Baba Ramdev further said that there are many Indian firms, corporates and companies that have been investing, sponsoring and associated with international cricket and IPL. He added that people do not want Chinese products or firms to be associated with cricket and other sports, which clearly indicates Indians being 'Vocal for Local', echoing words used by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his recent addresses to the nation on television.

Baba Ramdev stated that after Doklam, India-China relations have soured and Indians have realised the nefarious designs of China, so it is imperative they opt for localised indigenous products only.

ALSO READ | IPL sponsors: IPL 2020 to consider Amazon or Unacademy for replacing VIVO as new title sponsors?

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER