IPL 2020: Patanjali To Bid For Title Sponsorship Only On THIS One Bizarre Condition

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19 in the UAE with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently without a title sponsor after the IPL VIVO deal fallout. The IPL VIVO deal fallout originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June.

IPL VIVO deal fallout: Baba Ramdev's bizarre condition for IPL sponsorship

Recently, it was reported that spiritual guru Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali is currently considering to put in a bid for being IPL sponsors. Now, according to the latest reports, Baba Ramdev has reckoned that Patanjali will only bid for the title sponsorship of the IPL if other Indian companies don’t step in for the same. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Baba Ramdev said that it is too early to talk about it as Patanjali will only come to the forefront for the IPL title sponsorship if other Indian corporate houses don’t make any bid for the same.

Baba Ramdev further said that there are many Indian firms, corporates and companies that have been investing, sponsoring and associated with international cricket and IPL. He added that people do not want Chinese products or firms to be associated with cricket and other sports, which clearly indicates Indians being 'Vocal for Local', echoing words used by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his recent addresses to the nation on television.

Baba Ramdev stated that after Doklam, India-China relations have soured and Indians have realised the nefarious designs of China, so it is imperative they opt for localised indigenous products only.

Recently, while speaking with the Economic Times, Patanjali's official spokesperson SK Tijarawala had said that they are considering to become IPL sponsors for the upcoming season as it will give their brand a “global marketing platform”. The spokesperson added that they are likely to put their proposal in front of the BCCI as well.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali might not decide to join the race as the likes of Tata and UnAcademy are Indian companies who have already entered the fray with reported bids. Among all potential bidders, Amazon is said to be leading the race while several other fantasy sports and educational platforms are also in the running for the IPL 2020. As per a report in News18, the BCCI would be happy to settle with their new IPL sponsors at even a one-third of the deal it had with VIVO.

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue decided

As per the announcement from the teleconference meeting among IPL Governing Council members on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM/ PATANJALIAYURVED.NET