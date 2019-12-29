The Debate
'Stuart Broad Has Ego Problems With Stokes?': Netizens React To Teammates' On-field Spat

Cricket News

England Vice-Captain Ben Stokes and veteran pacer Stuart Broad were involved in a heated on-field argument during South Africa's second innings on Day 3

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

The Boxing Day test between England and South Africa at Centurion has seen its fair chance of ups and downs for both sides. As the Proteas would be hoping for a turn around of events and grab a win under the newly-appointed management, on the other hand England would also be looking to not let the woes of sickness hamper their winning chance. However, as both teams seemed determined and competitive to taste victory, the fourth day witnessed a rather unconventional seen. 

READ | Teammates Collide As Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad Have Ugly Spat During England-SA Test

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad's heated argument

English all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran pacer Stuart Broad were involved in a heated on-field argument during South Africa's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test match. It is still unknown as to what might have resulted in an argument but when the visitors were involved in team-huddle after the fall of a South African wicket, Broad could be seen saying something while Stokes shot back at him.

READ | Wicked Ball Triggers Cricket Australia Challenge: 'Bet You've Never Seen One Like That'

The vice-captain seemed to have lost his composure while he was saying something to Broad whereas, the speedster could be seen trying to make his point clear as the English team-mates looked on and surprisingly, no one was spotted acting as a peacemaker. In the end, the duo was seen giving a fist bump to each other. The video was also posted on social media which garnered several reactions from Twitteratis.

 

READ | "He Hasn't Changed One Bit Except The New Teeth," Skipper Tim Paine On Siddle's Retirement 

READ | Fans Echo Jasprit Bumrah As ICC Asks Netizens To Name The 'best Spell Of The Decade'

Published:
COMMENT
