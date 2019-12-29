'Stuart Broad Has Ego Problems With Stokes?': Netizens React To Teammates' On-field Spat

The Boxing Day test between England and South Africa at Centurion has seen its fair chance of ups and downs for both sides. As the Proteas would be hoping for a turn around of events and grab a win under the newly-appointed management, on the other hand England would also be looking to not let the woes of sickness hamper their winning chance. However, as both teams seemed determined and competitive to taste victory, the fourth day witnessed a rather unconventional seen.

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad's heated argument

English all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran pacer Stuart Broad were involved in a heated on-field argument during South Africa's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test match. It is still unknown as to what might have resulted in an argument but when the visitors were involved in team-huddle after the fall of a South African wicket, Broad could be seen saying something while Stokes shot back at him.

The vice-captain seemed to have lost his composure while he was saying something to Broad whereas, the speedster could be seen trying to make his point clear as the English team-mates looked on and surprisingly, no one was spotted acting as a peacemaker. In the end, the duo was seen giving a fist bump to each other. The video was also posted on social media which garnered several reactions from Twitteratis.

Broad is having Some ego Problems with Stokes https://t.co/nCDxrs8yR7 — ⒶⓇⓊⓃ ⒸⒽⒶⓃⒹ (@arunchandbala) December 29, 2019

Stokes - Christmas is over Broad, let's get back to your work and bowl properly. No more slow delivery as Christmas gift to South African batsman. — Mir Erfan Ali (@mirerfanali) December 29, 2019

Broad : I felt worst feeling when YUVI hit 666666 to me.



Stoke : this is nothing dude , I felt worst than you when “ remember the name “ hit me 6666.



Root : hold my beer, I felt worst of worst when WARNER hit me PUNCH .



Broad : 😂😂

Stoke : 🤣🤣

Broad🤜🏻🤛🏻Stoke — Palta_Jay (@jaypatel9491) December 29, 2019

Stokes: "Stuart, bowl in the channel, pitch it up man!"

Broad: "Don't tell me how to bowl. Can you do better?"

Stokes: "Yes i can. Want me to show you?"

Broad: "Try!"



Stokes bowls in the channel and picks up a wicket in his first over.#SAvENG — Mohd Aamir 🇵🇰 (@Mohd_Aamar) December 29, 2019

