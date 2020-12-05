Virender Sehwag Points Out Massive Co-incidences Between Jasprit Bumrah And T Natarajan

India defeated Australia by 11 runs at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday, December 4 as they reboot their ongoing tour Down Under with winning ways after a dreadful ODI segment. Debutant T Natarajan bowled with his trademark zip, as previously seen in the Dream11 IPL, en route to claiming figures of 3-30 in Australia’s unsuccessful pursuit of India’s 161-run total. Prior to the recently-concluded T20I affair, Natarajan also made his ODI debut at the same venue in a dead-rubber game of the series.

India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli and co. take 1-0 lead with a win at Canberra

India take the opening game of the Dettol T20I series by 11 runs.



SCORECARD: https://t.co/OuCGDkVSMq#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/C65XPiCnNv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Virender Sehwag sees shades of Jasprit Bumrah in T Natarajan

After India’s 11-run win over hosts Australia, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts and made some interesting comparisons between debutant T Natarajan and battle-hardened campaigner Jasprit Bumrah. He mentioned a series of similarities between Natarajan’s ODI and T20I debuts with that of Bumrah, who also made his limited-overs debuts in Australia, albeit four years ago. Labelling those similarities as “coincidences”, here is a look at all parallels of the two pacers Virender Sehwag brought to everybody’s notice through his Instagram feed.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan made their respective ODI and T20I debuts in Australia, as replacement players no less. Their first ODI matches turned out to be the last dead-rubber game of the ODI series where they both claimed two wickets each to star in India’s consolation wins. The similarities do not end there as they began their T20I careers in the first match of the subsequent series, where both took three wickets each and dazzled in India’s 1-0 series-leading wins.

Virender Sehwag also expressed words of admiration for T Natarajan, saying that India will have a “lethal fast bowling attack” should he continue to replicate Jasprit Bumrah in the longer run. Here is a look at Sehwag’s comparative Instagram post of the two yorker specialists of the current Indian line-up.

India vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming details

For India vs Australia 2nd T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

