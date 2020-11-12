Australia Name Fiery Will Pucovski, Cameron Green In 17-man Squad For Test Series Vs India

Youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green were rewarded for their stellar performances in domestic cricket as the duo were named in Australia's 17-man squad for the upcoming Test series against India. The Men in Blue will kick-start their international schedule with the tour of Australia - the first international tour for Virat Kohli's men after the coronavirus forced break. Pucovski grabbed the eyeballs of the selectors with a mammoth 495 runs accumulated in just three innings, including two back-to-back double centuries, at the top for Victoria in the Sheid matches. Green scored 363 runs in four games including a 197-run knock.

"Two of the many standout players (this season) were, of course, Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent," Hohns said in a statement.

"Cameron has already won selection in the white-ball squad and continues that in joining the Test squad. He is a wonderful young talent who has great potential to become an allrounder of substance over time. His batting alone has demanded his place in the squad."

Pucovski, Green named in Australia's squad

Australia have named a 17-man squad for the Test series against India!



The uncapped players in the squad include talented all-rounder Cameron Green and batsman Will Pucovski 🙌 pic.twitter.com/COVyGkGXNK — ICC (@ICC) November 12, 2020

Australia squad

David Warner, Will Pucovski, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott.

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17. The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of the India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc. However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

