'Australia On The Ropes': Michael Vaughan Lays Colossal Remark Ahead Of ENG Vs AUS Day 4

ENG vs AUS: Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia ended with the Aussies on 113/4 in their second innings after England scored 592 runs. Australia will begin Day 4 at 113/4 runs after scoring 317 in the first innings. the English side has showcased their strength in the 4th Test and are willing to equalize the Ashes series if rain does not intervene and affect their play.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the first 2 Tests of the Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston and Lord’s Stadium

England gained momentum after winning the 3rd Test in Headingley

Australia are the defending champions of the title but haven’t won the title on English soil since 2001

Former England captain makes huge statement ahead of Day 4 of the 4th Test

Despite downpour fear in Manchester, Michael Vaughan remains convinced that England will win the fourth Test at Old Trafford and force an Ashes decider. England's overwhelming performance has left them in a strong position, scoring 592 runs to Australia's 317, with several players making major contributions, notably Zak Crawley and Joe Root.

[Mark Wood celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Australia's Steven Smith during the third day of the fourth Ashes Test match; Image: AP]

Mark Wood's excellent bowling has tipped the scales even further in England's favour, reducing Australia to 113-4 at the end of Day 3. Vaughan feels England has a chance to win and tie the Ashes series, despite his reservations about their batting tactics in light of the weather forecast.

Talking to the BBC’s Test Match Special, Vaughan said:

That pitch is flat and they have Australia on the ropes. Did England bat on too long? I was crying for them to declare it. England have played a brilliant kind of cricket. Bairstow was a great spectacle but for all the time that was spent on it, was it worth it? I do still back this England side to get all 10 wickets. Bairstow has had such an up and down series and Ben Stokes was probably thinking he needs to look after him a bit. When a team plays so dominatingly, they deserve to win.

What did he say about the Australian Team?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also believes that the Australian side is currently 'on the ropes' and will struggle to recover in the forthcoming fifth and final Test.

Australia are on the ropes, and whatever happens here, I don’t see anything but an England dominant performance at the Oval. England have got them. This is a flat wicket, and this Australian side has been out to the short stuff so consistently. It’s a big ask for Australia to come back and do something at the Oval.

Despite holding a dominating 2-0 lead in the series with narrow victories at Edgbaston and Lord's, England's thrilling three-wicket win at Headingley and overwhelming performance at Old Trafford have swung the tide in their favour. Vaughan's conviction in England's excellent form and Australia's perceived fragility sets the tone for an entertaining final Ashes Test.