Australia's Players To Face Paycuts As CA Can Only Spend $34.5 Million On Them: Report

Cricket Australia is facing a major financial crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports in the Australian media, the board is likely to be subjected to a 50 percent decline in revenue in the future. A few months ago, Cricket Australia’s revenue pool for their 2020-21 home season was estimated to be around AUD $400 million (USD $276 million). However, with their domestic cricket schedule being majorly impact and a cloud of uncertainty remaining over the T20 World Cup in October and November, their projected revenue pool has significantly been slashed.

Steve Smith, David Warner and co. might face paycuts from Cricket Australia

The financial impact on Cricket Australia means that Australian cricketers are likely to face massive paycuts by their board in the coming months. The Australian Cricketers’ Association has reportedly confirmed to Reuters that they have received the revised projections from Cricket Australia and they would like to hold a meeting with them over the matter. It is likely that CA would only be able to pay its player from the estimated $34.5 million available with them in revenues, as the board uses 25% of its revenues per year for player salaries.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts recently stated that the board is likely to see a massive dip in revenue due to the contemplated cancellations of T20 World Cup. However, with Team India’s 4-Test tour set to go ahead in the Australian summer, the worst-case scenario for the board seems to have been avoided. According to reports, the series against India is estimated to be worth AUD $300 million (USD $207 million) for Cricket Australia.

Cricket Australia’s earlier attempts to save costs

In April, Cricket Australia furloughed 80 percent of their workforce in an attempt to save themselves some costs. The move was later put to use by several Australian state associations in the following weeks. While the board managed to save some AUD $3 million (USD $2 million) in costs, their move drew heavy flak from the Australian cricketing community.

Steve Smith, David Warner headline Australian presence in IPL 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has also impacted the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The tournament, intended to commence on March 29, has been indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Several Australian cricketers like David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell were slated to represent their respective franchises. The now-postponed IPL 2020 was dubbed by many cricketing experts as an ideal preparation campaign for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

