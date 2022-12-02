Australia, S. Africa Lead IPL 2023 Auction List With Most Players; England A Distant 4th

The BCCI on Thursday announced that a total of 991 players have signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 auction, which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23. Out of the 991 players, 714 are Indians and 277 are overseas cricketers. The auction list includes 185 capped players, 786 uncapped, and 20 from associate nations. Below is the detailed list of capped and uncapped players.

IPL 2023 auction: Players registered from each country

Australia has sent the most number of names for the IPL 2023 auction, followed by South Africa, West Indies, and England. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are fifth and sixth on the list with Afghanistan the seventh nation to have sent players' names in double digits. The rest of the nations have sent eight or fewer names for the IPL 2023 auction. Scotland, Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands are the associate members who have submitted the names of their players for the auction.

Out of the 991 players, who have registered their names for the IPL 2023 mini-auction, only 87 have the scope to be bought during the event, including 30 overseas players, considering that each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in their squad. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green are among the big-name players who have put up their names for the auction. It will be interesting to see if teams will engage in a bidding war to acquire the services of the abovementioned players.

Country Players Registered Afghanistan 14 Australia 57 Bangladesh 6 England 31 Ireland 8 Namibia 5 Netherlands 7 New Zealand 27 Scotland 2 South Africa 52 Sri Lanka 23 UAE 6 West Indies 33 Zimbabwe 6

