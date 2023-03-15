Australia Star David Warner Stuns Everyone, Plays Gully Cricket With Kids In India; WATCH

Australia opener David Warner has a lot of fan following in India and never leaves any opportunity to entertain his fans. Warner recently shared a video on his social media handle wherein he was seen playing gully cricket with Indian fans ahead of the ODI series vs India starting on March 17, 2023.

David Warner uploaded a video wherein he is enjoying playing cricket with Indian fans. Warner wrote the caption to the video, "Found a quiet street to have a hit."

David Warner plays gully cricket with the Indian fans; Watch

Warner went back to Australia after he injured his elbow during the second Test at New Delhi off Mohammed Siraj. Warner was ruled out of the next two Tests of the series and went back home along with the others after the second Test match.

David Warner has now come back to India and will be available for selection for the first ODI against India to be played in Mumbai. An Australian team official said that Warner will be monitored by the team's medical team and his selection will be played on how he performs in the nets.

Australia team coach Andrew McDonald said while addressing a press briefing that David Warner is coming back to India and will be playing the first ODI against India. "At the moment, Dave's fully in our plans for the WTC final, he's coming back for the one-day series (against India), and he's recovered from his injury, so we'll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we'll go from there."

He's coming back (to India) for the one-day series, he's recovered from his injury. We are continually talking to our senior players about what they have coming up, juggling the schedule that’s in front of us. We are staring down 274 days on the road – 144 for the red-ball team, and 130 for the white-ball team. So there’s going to be some give and take within that", Andrew McDonald said about Warner's presence in the first ODI.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played from March 17, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.