'Time To Take The Call On David Warner's Test Future': Mark Taylor Urges Cricket Australia

Australia opener David Warner has not been in good form in international cricket and has been failing with the bat for a long time. David Warner got out cheaply in both the Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India and was also ruled out for the rest of the series due to injury.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has urged the Australia selectors to take a call on David Warner's Test future ahead of the 2023 Ashes. Mark Taylor said in an interview to Nine's Sports Sunday,

"Is it time to start thinking about the future? You don't normally do it around Ashes time, normally you would do it post-Ashes. Normally you take a very settled side to England, with maybe one batter you think is going to be your future, and that's the side you pick.

"We're not quite there at the moment and they're not sure which way they are going to go", Taylor said.

Taylor wants Australia selectors to take a decision on Warner's Test future

Taylor opined while discussing Warner's form issue in detail, "Dave has come out and said he wants to be around until 2024, so he wants to go to England later this year, he wants to play in Australia next summer.

"So he has really thrown the ball over to (selectors) George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide, (and captain) Pat Cummins, the selectors to say 'OK what do you want to do?', " Taylor said.

"To me, the selectors have got to make a decision. Whether they take David Warner and one of probably [Cameron] Bancroft or [Matt] Renshaw to England, Dave would be the first opener picked. Or they make a decision now and say 'Righto, we're going to take the two younger guys... We're going to make a change right now", Taylor said.

If Cricket Australia would want to look beyond David Warner in Test cricket so Matt Renshaw can be a good replacement as he has an excellent overseas record and has a better technique to play spin.

Cameron Bancroft who has been out of the Test side after the Sandpaper Gate scandal can also be considered as a good replacement for David Warner.