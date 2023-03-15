Will David Warner Play 1st ODI Against India? Team Member Sheds Light On His Availability

Australia opener David Warner got injured off Mohammed Siraj on his elbow during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi due to which he had to move back to Australia and was also ruled out of the remaining two Tests. Warner is now fit and has returned to India for the three-match ODI series but there is still a question mark of him playing in the first ODI.

David Warner will be examined by Australia's medical team after seeing his batting in the nets and they will only take a final call regarding his availability in the opening match of the three-match ODI series.

'They will look at Dave (David Warner)...': An Australian team official said

A team's spokesperson of the Australian team told The Age, “They will look at Dave (David Warner) in Mumbai for game one and make a call from there."

Australia coach Andrew McDonald also gave an update on David Warner's presence in the first One Day of the three-match series. McDonald during a press briefing said, “He’s recovered from his injury, so we’ll see Dave back in Australian colours on the 17th and we’ll go from there."

Australian coach also spoke regarding David Warner's place in the side for the World Test Championship final. McDonald said, "At the moment, Dave's fully in our plans for the WTC final, he's coming back for the one-day series (against India), and he's recovered from his injury, so we'll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we'll go from there."

"He's coming back (to India) for the one-day series, he's recovered from his injury. We are continually talking to our senior players about what they have coming up, juggling the schedule that’s in front of us. We are staring down 274 days on the road – 144 for the red-ball team, and 130 for the white-ball team. So there’s going to be some give and take within that", Andrew McDonald said about Warner's presence in the first ODI.

Team India will take on Australia in the first ODI on March 17, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after a 2-1 victory in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.