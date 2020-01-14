The Debate
Ind Vs Aus: Twitterati Lashes Out At BCCI For Dropping Navdeep Saini From 1st ODI

Cricket News

Indi vs Aus: Navdeep Saini was expected to play in the ongoing first ODI match at Wankhede but was dropped from the side for Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur.

Ind vs Aus

India fast bowler Navdeep Saini had a brilliant start to his 2020 season, helping the team win the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The pacer from Delhi picked up a total of 5 wickets for 46 runs from the 2 matches played in the series after the first match in Guwahati was called off due to a wet outfield. He was named the Player-of-the-Series as well for his efforts.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Sanju Samson's Exclusion Makes Twitterati Question Dhawan And Pant's Places

Ind vs Aus: Navdeep Saini career so far 

Navdeep Saini has gone from strength to strength since making his debut against West Indies in August 2019. In 7 T20Is, he has scalped 11 wickets, while in his lone ODI against Windies, he scalped 2 wickets. The right-arm pacer will now hope to bamboozle the Aussies with some serious pace provided he gets another opportunity.

Also Read: BCCI Reveals Indian Cricket Team's Best Juggler Ahead Of India Vs Australia ODI

Ind vs Aus: Netizens react to Navdeep Saini dropped for 1st ODI

After a great Sri Lanka series, India is set to face Australia in the 3-match ODI series. Navdeep Saini was expected to play in the ongoing first ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium but was dropped from the side. Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur was included in the side in place of Saini. Twitterati was quick to express their displeasure over Saini being dropped. Here's how they reacted to the news.

Ind vs AUS ODI schedule 

At the time of writing this report, India were 184-5 with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja batting. After the completion of the Mumbai ODI, India and Australia will play their second match at Rajkot on January 17. The final and 3rd ODI for the series will take place at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on January 19. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Nears Equalling Majestic Sachin Tendulkar's Record In Home ODIs

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus ODIs Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, And All Series Details

Also Read: Navdeep Saini Castles Kusal Perera With A Picture-perfect Yorker In The 3rd T20I

