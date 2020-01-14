Virat Kohli's Dismissal At The Hands Of Adam Zampa Shows Why The Spinner Is A Giant Killer

Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed with the bat against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. India who were put in to bat by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch had already lost their top-three including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul. The stage was set for the captain to go all guns blazing but that was not to be as Adam Zampa had the last laugh.

Adam Zampa takes a brilliant catch

This had happened in the 32nd over of the first innings. On the very first delivery, Kohli had dispatched Adam Zampa for six on the leg side. However, Zampa took his revenge on the following delivery and that too by the virtue of a brilliant catch off his own bowling. He had bowled a flatter delivery on the line of middle and off as the Indian captain once again decided to go for a glorious hit.

Nonetheless, the young spinner showed a great presence of mind and showed some good reflexes to take a brilliant catch just above his head. What stood out the most was that of his timing and execution needed in making an impossible catch look easy. The video of this spectacular catch was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

