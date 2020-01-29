The Debate
Australia U-19s Cricketer Sent Home After Being Scratched By Monkey On His Face

Cricket News

Australia U-19s cricketer Jake McGurk was sent home after being scratched by a monkey on the team's trip to a nature reserve post their game against England.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australia U-19s

Australia U-19s batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa as a preventive measure after being scratched on the face by a monkey on a team outing in Kimberley at a nature reserve. Australia U-19s hope of winning the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 ended when they lost to India U-19s on Tuesday. Fraser-McGurk had a torrid time during the match, run-out without facing a ball in the Australia U-19s' unsuccessful chase of India U-19s' total of 233.

Also Read: Hitman Rohit Sharma Conquers Super Over In Style As Kiwis Miss Win & Kane Misses Ton

Australia U-19s: Jake Fraser-McGurk sent home from the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 after being scratched by a monkey

Also Read: BCCI Threatens To Abandon Asia Cup 2020 If Hosted In Pakistan: Report

The instance at the nature park took place when the Australia U-19s team took a break following their last-ball win over England on January 23. After a discussion with medical staff and family members, it was considered necessary for Jake Fraser-McGurk to depart to Australia for precautionary treatment within seven days of the accident according to a Cricket Australia statement. It further said that Australia U-19s would ponder calling in a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for the last two games of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: Rohit Sharma Becomes 4th Indian To Score 10,000 Runs Purely As Opener

Australia U-19s' Jake Fraser-McGurk: Lesson learnt from the incident

The Cricket Australia’s sports science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris was confident of Jake Fraser-McGurk not suffering any issues during the treatment process. The treatment procedure involves the Australia U-19s star returning to Australia within seven days of the incident and will be available for selection shortly after completion of treatment. 17-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk made his first-class debut for Victoria in November last year and expressed his disappointment for leaving the Australia U-19s midway through the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. He said that he’s confident of his team getting the job done in the final two games of the competition while also adding that it is a lesson learnt and hopes to get back on the field soon as he can. 

Also Read: Kartik Tyagi: All You Need To Know About India U-19s New Wrecker-in-chief

Published:
COMMENT
