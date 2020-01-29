Kartik Tyagi: All You Need To Know About India U-19s New Wrecker-in-chief

India U-19 continue their ICC Under-19 World Cup juggernaut by overwhelming Australia U-19 with another all-round performance in the tournament. Uttar Pradesh's right-arm quick Kartik Tyagi was the wreaker-in-chief this time around by dismantling the Australian batting line-up. With a devastating spell of 4-24 from 8 overs, Kartik Tyagi now takes his tournament tally to 9 wickets from 4 games.
In the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Kartik Tyagi took economical figures of 1-27 from 7.2 overs against Sri Lanka U-19s in the opening game. He then registered figures of 3-10 to help Indians skittle the Japan U-19s for just 41. Kartik Tyagi then conceded less than 6 per over against New Zealand during their 8-plus run-chase.
Before his marvels for the India U-19s, Kartik Tyagi made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. He also made his List A debut for the same side in 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-armed pacer impressed one and all in his only first-class appearance with match figures of 3-40. In 50-overs domestic contests, Tyagi has scalped 9 wickets at an average of 29.
During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, Kartik Tyagi landed an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Rajasthan Royals. The inaugural edition winners acquired the cricketer for ₹1.30 crore, i.e. a staggering 6.5 times his base price of ₹20 lakh. The cricketer will play alongside the likes of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer in the upcoming edition.
The Semifinal Awaits For #TeamIndia! 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2020
Kartik Tyagi scalps four wickets while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar score fifties as India U19 reach the final four of #U19CWC. #INDvAUS
Report 📰 👉 https://t.co/N7vrhvYDmF pic.twitter.com/3swzNM4kFE
