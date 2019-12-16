Australia Vs New Zealand: In A Bizarre Incident, Fans At Perth Asked To Return Their Lunch

Australia proved why they are the best side in the Day-Night Tests after they had registered a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Day 4. While the fans were treated with some entertaining performances throughout the Test match, they were also left disappointed on one such occasion due to a bizarre incident.

Uncooked meat in a wrap leaves fans disappointed

The incident happened during the first session on Day 4 of the Pink-Ball Test i.e. on Sunday when the Aussies had declared their innings and set a mammoth total for New Zealand. The spectators who were eagerly awaiting to have their lunch had a disturbing experience after going through what was written on the scoreboard.

On the scoreboard, there was an instruction which was titled 'Food Recall' and the spectators were asked to return their meals. It read, “If you have purchased any Sandwiches, Wraps or Salads at the stadium today, please present back to the outlet of purchase immediately.”

After reading this instruction, the fans queued up in huge numbers at the food counters for returning the food items. All this happened because it was learned that one of the staff had reportedly seen uncooked meat in a wrap. Sources have clarified that no one had fallen ill or had any other issues. It was then revealed that they had pulled all of the wraps from the shelves. The source then added that under 20 of the estimated chicken wraps had been sold before the matter was accepted by them and also mentioned that the food items were not prepared inside the venue but by an outside company.

Australia win their seventh D/N Test

Australia declared their innings at 217/9 and set New Zealand a mammoth target of 468 runs. The Kiwis in reply could not show much resistance as they lost their top-order very early and had lost half their side heading into the tea break. Only BJ Watling (40) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) could show some fightback as the visitors were bundled out for 171 and the Aussies registered a comprehensive win by 296 runs to win their record seventh Day-Night Test.

