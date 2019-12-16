Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Australia Tour Due To Calf Strain

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson who had made his Test debut in the recently concluded Day-Night Test against Australia at Perth had to be escorted away from the field on the first day of his debut Test because of an issue with his right leg. It was later revealed that he had sustained a strain in his right calf muscle as a result of which he could not come out to bowl in the remainder of the contest. However, the recent update has put the Kiwi team in a spot of bother as they had into the second Test.

READ: Rishabh Pant appreciates Chennai crowd for overwhelming support in 1st ODI

Ferguson ruled out of the entire tour

Lockie Ferguson will take no further part in the ongoing Australian tour as he has been ruled out due to a right calf muscle-tendon strain. This news comes as a huge blow for the Black Caps who had suffered a mammoth 296-run loss against the Aussies in the first Test. Ferguson was sent for an MRI scan after he had to leave the field to know about the extent of the injury and it was revealed that he had a right calf muscle-tendon strain.

Meanwhile, Black Caps, which is the official Twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket have confirmed that the speedster will be returning home from Australia after sustaining a grade two right calf-muscle tendon strain while bowling in the 1st Test in Perth as the injury is expected to need four to six weeks rehabilitation. At the same time, they also mentioned that a replacement player will be named in the next 24 hours.

Lockie Ferguson is returning home from Australia after sustaining a grade two right calf-muscle tendon strain while bowling in the 1st Test in Perth.

The injury is expected to need four to six weeks rehabilitation.

A replacement player will be named in the next 24 hours.#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/xMH2hjMdQA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 16, 2019

READ: Aakash Chopra's comment on Ravindra Jadeja's run-out leaves fans divided

Australia win their seventh D/N Test

Australia declared their innings at 217/9 and set New Zealand a mammoth target of 468 runs. The Kiwis in reply could not show much resistance as they lost their top-order very early and had lost half their side heading into the tea break. Only BJ Watling (40) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) could show some fightback as the visitors were bundled out for 171 and the Aussies registered a comprehensive win by 296 runs to win their record seventh Day-Night Test.

WATCH: David Warner welcomes Mitchell Starc to Sunrisers Hyderabad in cheeky Instagram post

WATCH: India vs West Indies: A dog on the ground steals spotlight from players