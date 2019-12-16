Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Of Boxing Day Test Against England Due To Injury

Lungi Ngidi has had a year to forget due to a series of injuries. A side strain injury had ruled him out of IPL 2019 where he was supposed to represent the then defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Luck did not favour him during the World Cup 2019 as he was sidelined for most of the games due to a hamstring injury as the Proteas faced an early exit. Now, it has been revealed that the pacer will not be able to play the first Test against England.

Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the Boxing Day test

It has been revealed that Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test match against England which will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. As per reports, South African speedster has been diagnosed with a significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear and will also miss out from the final of the ongoing Mzansi Super League. A Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief medical officer said that Ngidi had sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. The scans revealed that there was a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final. The chief medical officer then added that the fast bowler will commence his rehab and return to play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made whether he will be available for selection in the South African team.

