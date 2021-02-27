Mohammed Shami Urges Brother Kaif To 'keep Working Hard' Post Vijay Hazare Trophy Debut

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has congratulated his brother Mohammed Kaif for making his debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kaif made his debut during Bengal's Round 4, Elite Group E clash against Jammu and Kashmir at the Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata.

'Congratulations to my brother': Mohammed Shami

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shami congratulated Kaif on his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. Furthermore, the senior pacer also went on to add that the budding cricketer is one step closer to the ultimate dream and then urged him to keep working hard.

Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard.#TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/kqp2xGAk1F — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) February 27, 2021

Coming back to the contest, he did not have the start that he would have expected as he went wicketless by conceding 60 runs from his 8 overs at an economy rate of 7.50.

When will Mohammed Shami be seen in on-field action?

Shami was last seen in action during the forgettable pink-ball Test match against Australia in December 2020 where India had registered their lowest-ever Test score of 36. Shami ended up fracturing his bowling wrist while he was batting during the second innings of the contest. He was struck by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins and appeared to be in deep discomfort. The physio had come to attend him but the tail-ender was in no position to bat and had to retire hurt. He did not even come out to bowl in the fourth innings and could take no further part in the remainder of the series either.

The pacer missed out on the ongoing four-match home Test series against England and at the same time, has also been rested for the upcoming five-match T20Is against the same opposition.

Mohammed Shami is one of the 16 players to have been retained by the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings for IPL 2021.

