IPL 2020: From Steve Smith To Kartik Tyagi; Salaries Of All Rajasthan Royals Players

Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL and proceeded to fall off the radar. One of the biggest underdogs of IPL 2020 will aim at making a comeback.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals started as the underdogs and ended up winning the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Since then, the team has not been able to re-create its initial glory and has had to deal with setbacks like being banned in 2015 and 2016. Rajasthan has tried to create a strong core team ahead of IPL 2020 and it is highly possible that the team will qualify for the playoffs in 2020.

RR Team 2020: Player salaries

  • Steve Smith

The Australian batsman will be the new captain of the team and will be paid ₹12.5 crores.

  • Ben Stokes

The English all-rounder will be paid ₹12.5 crores.

  • Sanju Samson

The Indian wicketkeeper/batsman will be paid ₹8 crores.

  • Jofra Archer

The English bowler will be paid ₹7.2 crores.

  • Jos Buttler

The English wicketkeeper/batsman will be paid ₹4.4 crores.

  • Robin Uthappa

The Indian wicketkeeper/batsman will be paid ₹3 crores.

  • Ankit Rajpoot

The Indian pacer will be paid ₹3 crores.

  • Jaydev Unadkat

The Indian pacer will be paid ₹3 crores.

  • Rahul Tewatia

The Indian spin bowler will be paid ₹3 crores.

  • Varun Aaron

The Indian pacer will be paid ₹2.4 crores.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹2.4 crores.

  • Mayank Markande

The Indian spinner will be paid ₹2 crores.

  • Kartik Tyagi

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹1.3 crores.

  • Tom Curran

The English all-rounder will be paid ₹1 crore.

  • Andrew Tye

The Australian fast-bowler will be paid ₹1 crore.

  • Anuj Rawat

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹80 lakhs.

  • David Miller

The South African batsman will be paid ₹75 lakhs.

  • Oshane Thomas

The West Indian bowler will be paid ₹50 lakhs.

  • Shashank Singh

The Indian bowler will be paid ₹30 lakhs.

  • Manan Vohra

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

  • Shreyas Gopal

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

  • Riyan Parag

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

  • Aniruddha Joshi

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

  • Akash Singh

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

  • Mahipal Lomror

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs.

