Australian Open: Roger Federer Vs Novak Djokovic Semifinal Live Streaming Details

World No.2 Novak Djokovic will take on arch-rival Roger Federer in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic will be aiming to clinch his 8th Australian Open title, while Roger Federer is looking for his 7th title Down Under. The two heavyweights will clash for a milestone 50th time in a blockbuster semifinal at the Australian Open on Thursday. The Serbian superstar has the head-to-head edge over the Swiss, 26-23.

Australian Open: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic preview

Roger Federer made an epic comeback in his Australian Open quarter-final clash against the unseeded Tennys Sandregen. The American gave the 20-time Grand Slam Champion a run for his money, winning two consecutive sets after going down in the first. When all seemed lost for Roger Federer, he pulled out a masterclass, winning the fourth set via a tiebreaker, while coasting clear in the fifth set to seal the victory. While Federer had to battle it out, Novak Djokovic showed his class to upstage a spirited Milos Raonic in his Australian Open quarter-final clash. The World No. 2 coasted to a win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) setting up a Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic semi-final.

Australian Open: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic last 5 games

Roger Federer def. Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 ( 2019 ATP World Tour Finals Round Robin)

Novak Djokovic def. Roger Federer 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 13-12 (2019 Wimbledon Final)

Novak Djokovic def. Roger Federer 7-6 5-7 7-6 (2018 ATP Masters 1000 Paris Semi-final)

Novak Djokovic def. Roger Federer 6-4 6-4 (2018 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Final)

Novak Djokovic def. Roger Federer 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 (2016 Australian Open semi-final)

Australian Open: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic live streaming

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Time: 2:00 PM, January 30, 2020

Broadcast: Sony Ten1, Sony Ten2, Sony Six

App Streaming: Sony LIV( paid subscription), Jio TV and Airtel TV.

