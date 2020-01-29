The Debate
Australian Open: Chair Umpire Takes One-handed Catch Off Rafael Nadal's Misfiring Shot

Tennis News

Australian Open chair umpire Aurelie Tourte took a one-handed catch off a Rafael Nadal mishit return to Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open quarter-finals

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australian Open

Chair umpires are making all the headlines in the Australian Open 2020. During Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal's quarterfinal, the two tennis stars weren’t the only ones showboating. The Australian Open chair umpire took a one-handed catch off a Nadal mishit. It was so good that it would make people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground proud.

Also Read: Australian Open: Dominic Thiem Reveals Mother Getting Tattoos Made After Every Title Win

Australian Open chair umpire takes a one-hand catch in Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem clash

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem battled it out for a place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday. The game was a humdinger, with Nadal suffering a shock 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6) defeat. This set up a mouthwatering Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev semi-final. However, one of the highlights of the game was Australian Open chair umpire Aurelie Tourte taking a one-handed catch off a Rafael Nadal return. This wasn’t the only time when the Australian Open chair umpire grabbed everyone's attention. Rafael Nadal hit out at the umpire following a time violation warning for going over the permitted 25-second shot clock.

Also Read: Australian Open Women's Singles Semi-finals: Live Streaming Details And Schedule

Aus Open live: Rafael Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal’s exit means that the Spaniard wouldn’t equal World No. 3 Roger Federer’s 20 Grand Slam titles in this tournament. Nadal’s exit also means that a next-gen ATP star will appear in the Australian Open 2020 finals. Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will face off in the first semi-final while World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 3 Roger Federer in the other semi-final. Djokovic is chasing his 8th Australian Open crown. Meanwhile, Roger Federer is looking to avenge his Wimbledon final loss to the Serbian.

Also Read: Roger Federer Fined $3000 For Hurling Uncharacteristic Swiss-German Abuse At Line Judge

Also Read: Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Surprisingly Reaches First-ever Grand Slam Semi-final

Published:
