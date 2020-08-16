Australian Cricketers Congratulate Dhoni For Brilliant International Career As He Retires

As former India skipper MS Dhoni called it a day on his international career, Australian players also came forth to congratulate him on the end of his international career. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting led the wishes as he got nostalgic over his encounters with MS and highlighted that he still has to find a way to stop the CSK skipper from winning games against Delhi Capitals.

Steve Smith, who played alongside Dhoni at Rising Pune Supergiants, also recalled the time he played with the Indian and remarked that he was always an 'incredibly tough opponent.' Smith added that Dhoni is a 'true gentleman' and wished him the best for his retirement.

'Absolute legend'

Congrats @msdhoni on a brilliant international career. I loved and enjoyed every contest we had as players and now I still have to find ways to stop you winning games against the @DelhiCapitals. Look forward to saying it in person in a few weeks time. pic.twitter.com/R34XMtha0h — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 16, 2020

Congrats to @msdhoni on a wonderful cricketing career ! Was a pleasure watching you play & the way you led your troops too. Good luck with everything you choose to do in the future ! Absolute legend 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.

