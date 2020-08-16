'MS Dhoni Never Expressed Will To BCCI': Ex-IPL Chairman Shuns Prospects Of Farewell Match

Shunning the prospects of a farewell match for former India skipper MS Dhoni, former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla remarked that the wicketkeeper-batsman has never 'expressed any will' to the BCCI. Dhoni had announced his retirement from limited-overs international cricket on Saturday, putting an end to the hovering speculations around his comeback in Team India. Moments after his decision, Jharkhand CM had put forth a request of a farewell match for the World Cup-winning skipper in his hometown Ranchi.

"Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him. Since he never raised it, there is no question of any such match," Rajiv Shukla told ANI on Sunday.

MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.

Soren's appeal to BCCI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, hours after the skipper announced his retirement from international cricket.

"Mahi, who has given many moments of pride and enthusiasm to the country and Jharkhand, has retired from international cricket today. We will not be able to see everyone's favorite, Jharkhand's blue-eyed boy, Mahi wearing a blue jersey. But peoples' hearts aren't yet satiated. I believe our Mahi gets a farewell match in Ranchi," Hemant Soren wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

