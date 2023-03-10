Australian PM Anthony Albanese Sends Condolences To Pat Cummins; 'Very Sad To Learn'

The Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and sent a condolence message to Australian Test captain Pat Cummins. The cricketer’s mother Maria Cummins unfortunately passed away on Thursday night, after a battle with breast cancer. The Australian players were spotted wearing black armbands on Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test as an homage to Cummins’ mother.

Meanwhile, the Australian PM Albanese also shared his feelings and said, “Very sad to learn Maria Cummins has passed away. My deepest sympathies to @patcummins30 and his family for their loss. All Australians will be thinking of you today”. This comes a day after Anthony Albanese and Indian PM Narendra Modi attended the opening day of the fourth Test match.

Very sad to learn Maria Cummins has passed away. My deepest sympathies to @patcummins30 and his family for their loss. All Australians will be thinking of you today. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2023

PM Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese watch IND vs AUS 4th Test

Both Prime Ministers marked 75 years of friendship between both nations through cricket, during a grand ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stand-in Aussie skipper received a cap from the Australian PM, while PM Modi presented a cap to the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. It is worth noting that, Cummins led Australia in the first two games of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, before traveling back to the country to be by the side of his mother.

Having said that, the BCCI sent condolences to Cummins on Friday and said, “On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period”.

On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period 🙏 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2023

On the other hand, Cricket Australia said, “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect”.