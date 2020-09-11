Australian Skipper Aaron Flinch Says Team Still Working On Finding Their Best ODI Formula

Australian cricket team captain Aaron Finch on Thursday, September 10 revealed that the team was still in the midst of finding their best possible formula for the 50 over format ahead of its three-match ODI series against England. The upcoming match is a part of the ODI super league.

Read: Carey To Keep Wickets Against England; Finch Calls Him A 'huge Asset In The Middle Order'

Australian team must 'start really well': Finch

Aron Finch was quoted saying, "It's a tough one because generally for a one-day tour you get on the ground with not a huge amount of time leading up to the series, so it's important that you start really well. Especially with two games in three days, you can't afford to have two bad days, otherwise, the series is over”.

Finch added that it is crucial that the Australian team be prepared mentally and they play really well right out of the gates. The Australian skipper added that this will depend on the senior players.

Read: Ricky Ponting Feels Australia Need To Patch Up 'little Holes' In Finch-led ODI Side

Flinch also said that one cannot hope to beat England while playing at 90 percent and the team has to give its 100 percent. In the recent past, Australia came up short in a three-match T20I series against England after performing poorly in the first two matches but managed to win the final T20I.

Australia’s track record when it comes to ODI’s has bee less than impressive of late after having lost four previous one-day series when played over three matches. Finch said, "We're still searching for our best formula and our best 11 players day in, day out in the one-day format. I don't think there's any secret to that. There's been a great opportunity that we probably haven't nailed consistently in this format. We've played some really good cricket in patches and some indifferent cricket in other patches. I think it's important that we start to finalise our best XI and make sure of our best 15 players going forward.”

(With agency inputs)

Read: Eng Vs Aus 2020: Aaron Finch Reveals Reason Behind Australia NOT Kneeling For BLM On Tour

Read: Aaron Finch Survives Comical Review Taken By England Out Of Desperation; Watch Video