Aaron Finch Survives Comical Review Taken By England Out Of Desperation; Watch Video

England beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday to clinch the three-match T20I series with a game to go. Australia won the toss and chose to bat first but had a dismal start to their innings as they lost three crucial wickets inside first five overs. Skipper Aaron Finch stuck to one end and was the visitors' only hope to post a big total.

ALSO READ | Eng vs Aus 2020 Dream11 prediction, team, preview, top picks for 1st T20I

Eng vs Aus 2020: Aaron Finch survives comical lbw review

During the seventh over of the Australian innings, Aaron Finch survived an lbw review. However, in replays, it was clear that the right-hander was never in any kind of trouble and England seemed to have taken the review out of desperation. Adil Rashid, who was bowling the seventh over, bowled a leg-break which Aaron Finch defended on the front foot with a straight bat. But Adil Rashid and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler thought the ball had hit the pads first, which is why they started appealing straightaway.

The two players had a short discussion with skipper Eoin Morgan after which England decided to go for a review only to be embarrassed in a few moments. The replays made it clear that the ball had hit the bat and the on-field decision stayed intact. The English players laughed off the review though it felt at the time that they lost a crucial one.

ALSO READ | Eng vs Aus 2020: Steve Smith throws his wicket away attempting a needless single in 2nd T20I

ALSO READ | Eng vs Aus 2020: Jos Buttler finishes off in style as England seal the T20I series

Aaron Finch then went on score 40 off 33 deliveries before he was bowled by Chris Jordan. Aaron Finch eventually ended up as the top-scorer of his side as the visitors posted a total of 157/7. In response, England comfortably chased the target with seven balls to spare riding on the back of an excellent 77 off 54 balls from Jos Buttler, which included eight fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch is all set to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2020 from September 19. The Australian limited-overs skipper is a vital member of the RCB squad for the IPL 2020. Aaron Finch will leave for the UAE after Australia's three-match ODI series against England ends on September 16. Aaron Finch's performances will be crucial in determining how far the RCB go in the IPL 2020.

RCB squad for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

ENG vs AUS live streaming: How to watch Eng vs Aus live streaming in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Eng vs Aus live streaming in India can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS third T20I live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and cricket.com.au's official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

ALSO READ | Eng vs Aus 2020: Jonny Bairstow shatters his stumps during an attempted hook shot off Starc

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER