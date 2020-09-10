Carey To Keep Wickets Against England; Finch Calls Him A 'huge Asset In The Middle Order'

Putting an end to the discussion over Australia's wicketkeeper for the first ODI against England, skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday confirmed that Alex Carey will have the gloves instead of Matthew Wade. The two teams are set to lock horns in three ODIs. The series will be a part of the ODI Super League.

Even though Carey hasn't been in the best of form lately, Finch emphasized on the high-pressure knocks played by the Australian stumper, adding that his presence in the middle-order will be a huge asset.

"Alex will have the gloves. He has played some really good one-day cricket and he's played some really high-pressure knocks for us as well and we see him being a huge asset to that middle order," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

"In that middle-order position, it's never easy to have a real high output of runs, and if you're that fourth or fifth bowler to have a huge impact with the ball. But I think he's got a great opportunity over the next couple of years to cement that spot," he added.

Matthew Wade was picked instead of Carey for Australia's playing XI for the final T20I in Southampton against England. However, in his last six ODIS's, Carey has the highest-score of just 35. Finch, on the other hand also backed Mitchell Marsh to carry on the momentum from the third T20I against England where he was named the Player of the Match.

England vs Australia 2020

The Aaron Finch-led side will take on England in a 3-match ODI series in England, where Ricky Ponting feels the visitors have it in them to whitewash the hosts. Ponting credited Eoin Morgan for being an inspirational leader for the England side after their embarrassing 2015 World Cup campaign in Australia. The Delhi Capitals coach felt that Eoin Morgan's career was over when he saw him 2-3 years ago where he was struggling to make it to the playing XI for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Ponting, who is set to coach Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, hopes to see uncapped players like Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams in the Australia side for the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series.

