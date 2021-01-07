Australian Skipper Tim Paine Has THIS Confession To Make About Will Pucovski's Test Debut

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine had a 'little bit of a confession' to make about Will Pucovski's Test debut against India in the ongoing third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

'Little bit of a confession': Tim Paine

"Well, I might have a little bit of a confession to make actually, because he was in my room a couple of days ago and he sort of asked and I couldn't lie to him so I said 'you are playing, but don't tell anyone'. So I let it slip but I was just excited for a mate", Paine was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

An impressive debut for Will Pucovski

Opening the innings for Australia, Pucovski began on a cautious note and then went after the Indian bowlers once he was set in the middle.

The hosts lost the wicket of explosive opener David Warner early and after that, the debutant added 100 runs along with number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the second-wicket stand before the former was dismissed. Just when it appeared that the Malvern cricketer looked in fine touch to play a big knock, his innings was cut short on 62 when he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by frontline pacer Navdeep Saini.

Australia dominate the proceedings on Day 1

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. Once Pocovski was dismissed, the number three and number four batting combination of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith ensured that there were no further hiccups and went on to add an unbeaten 60-run stand for the third wicket. The 26-year-old registered a vital half-century. Labuschagne remained not out on 67 while Smith was unbeaten on 31 as Australia's scoreline read 166/2 at stumps on Day 1.

