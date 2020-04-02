Australian YouTuber Rob Moody Wins Fans Over For Posting Endless Hours Of Cricket Footage

There have been very few events in the last century which has triggered the global shutdown of sports like the novel coronavirus has. All major sporting events in the world, including the Olympics, have been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has brought the world to a standstill. As cricket fans try to survive through a time where not a single game is being played, Australian YouTuber Rob Moody has been the reason behind many smiles.

Rob Moody: The story behind YouTube's 'Robelinda2'

Many ardent cricket lovers might have come across a YouTube account called robelinda2. The channel is owned by 42-year-old Australian cricket enthusiast Rob Moody. According to a report by Fox Sports Australia, Moody is the owner of 25,000 DVDs and VHS tapes which chronicle almost all of the cricket that has been played in Australia or involving the national side for the last 35 years.

These days, Moody is trying to brighten the days of cricket fans as he shares rare clips from his collection as he has plenty of time on his hands. As the report mentions, Moody works on cruise ships and owns a guitar teaching studio which has all been shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. Moody is now spending time at his home with his kids and his free time is used in sharing rare cricket clips onto his channel.

About Robelinda2

Rob Moody used to be an opening batsman himself at club level and started uploading cricket videos to YouTube when a few friends of him asked for a rare Greg Blewett Shield innings from the 90s. Since then, Rob Moody's YouTube channel of cricket videos has grown to over 600,000 subscibers and hosts some pretty rare moments of cricketing history. Moody explained how since he does not own the rights to his clips, he often faces legal trouble from cricket boards across the globe. It is for the same reason that Moody does not upload newer tournament clips to his YouTube channel.

Moody mentioned how Cricket Australia could also have shut him down but the board has never taken any action against him. In the end, Moody said that his hobby of uploading and collecting cricket videos is for himself and the fans of his channel. Moody's favourite cricketer is Australian legend Adam Gilchrist and he maintains that money-making is not the goal of the robelinda2 channel. The Australian was grateful that his videos could make people happy in times like today.

