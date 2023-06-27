Australia's full schedule and venues for ODI World Cup: Everything we need to know

Quick links:
Pat Cummins celebrating a wicket (Image: AP)
The ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner as the tournament is scheduled to take place later this year. ICC officially unveiled the fixture list on Tuesday as 10 teams will be competing against each other in this competition. The 46-day-long tournament will have its final played on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Australia will kickstart their journey against host India on October 8 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. They will they fly out to Lucknow where they will face South Africa on October 13. Three days later they are scheduled to face Qualifier Two at the same venue.
Read More: New Zealand's full schedule and venues for ODI World Cup: Everything we need to know
The five time champions are slated to clash with Pakistan in Bengaluru on October 20 followed by a match against Qualifier One at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The picturesque Dharamsala stadium will conduct the game between Australia and New Zealand. The Aussies will then play England at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 4 followed by a game against Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium. The last game against Bangladesh will be staged in Pune.
🇦🇺 @CricketAus's campaign will begin with a monumental clash against the #CWC23 tournament hosts India in Chennai 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KmD2cq4bXY— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2023
Read More: South Africa's schedule and venues for ODI World Cup: Everything we need to know
The Aussies will be one of the favourites in the tournament. They recently defeated India 2-1 in a three match ODI series and the experience could come in handy as it could help to acclimatise with the condition upon their arrival during the World Cup. The perks of playing in the IPL would also boost their chances in the sub continent.