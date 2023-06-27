Australia's full schedule and venues for ODI World Cup: Everything we need to know

The ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner as the tournament is scheduled to take place later this year. ICC officially unveiled the fixture list on Tuesday as 10 teams will be competing against each other in this competition. The 46-day-long tournament will have its final played on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

3 things you need to know

Australia have the most numbers (5) of ICC Cricket World Cup so far

The Aussies last lifted the World Cup back in 2015

They are currently the number one ranked team in ICC ODI rankings

Australia ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

Australia will kickstart their journey against host India on October 8 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. They will they fly out to Lucknow where they will face South Africa on October 13. Three days later they are scheduled to face Qualifier Two at the same venue.

The five time champions are slated to clash with Pakistan in Bengaluru on October 20 followed by a match against Qualifier One at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The picturesque Dharamsala stadium will conduct the game between Australia and New Zealand. The Aussies will then play England at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 4 followed by a game against Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium. The last game against Bangladesh will be staged in Pune.

The Aussies will be one of the favourites in the tournament. They recently defeated India 2-1 in a three match ODI series and the experience could come in handy as it could help to acclimatise with the condition upon their arrival during the World Cup. The perks of playing in the IPL would also boost their chances in the sub continent.