New Zealand's Full Schedule And Venues For ODI World Cup: Everything We Need To Know

The ICC has announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The tournament will start on October 5, 2023. New Zealand is one of the favourites for the tournament. The 2019 runners-up will begin their campaign against reigning champion England in the tournament opener, which is set to take place in Ahmedabad.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand are yet to lift their first-ever ICC ODI World Cup

New Zealand were the finalists in the last two ICC ODI World Cups

New Zealand is ranked 4th on the ICC ODI table

Also Read: India's Full Schedule And Venues For ODI World Cup: Everything We Need To Know

New Zealand has been one of the best teams in this tournament, but they have failed to win the title. They reached the last two finals and the semifinals of the tournament's previous edition. They came as near as they possibly could to defeating England in the 2019 final, matching them stride for stride and run for run, and falling short only because of the contentious boundary count that led to a rule change.

The Black Caps beat India in the 2021 World Test Championship Final to break their ICC duck. They will be eyeing their first ODI World Cup as they have displayed great performances in their last ODIs. Their goal is to at least replicate their performance from the subcontinent-based edition in 2011, where they advanced to the semifinals.

The tournament opener, which is slated to be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will see the 2019 runners-up take on the reigning winners England. The squad will then go to Hyderabad, where they will take on one of the two qualifying nations. The IND vs NZ match will be played in Dharamshala, the famous stadium in Himachal Pradesh on October 22.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule And Venues: India To Open Campaign Against Australia

What is the schedule for New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

October 5: New Zealand vs England in Ahmedabad

New Zealand vs England in Ahmedabad October 9: New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad October 14: New Zealand vs Bangladesh in Chennai

New Zealand vs Bangladesh in Chennai October 18: New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai

New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 22: New Zealand vs India in Dharamsala

New Zealand vs India in Dharamsala October 28: New Zealand vs Australia in Dharamsala

New Zealand vs Australia in Dharamsala November 1: New Zealand vs South Africa in Pune

New Zealand vs South Africa in Pune November 4: New Zealand vs Pakistan in Bengaluru

New Zealand vs Pakistan in Bengaluru November 9: New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 in Bengaluru

The #CWC23 schedule is here 🤩



The @BLACKCAPS will kickstart their campaign with a blockbuster clash against the reigning champions 🔥



Full fixtures 👉 https://t.co/XN8J6nq8To pic.twitter.com/YkV0M5szPK — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2023

Kane Williamson is unlikely to play for New Zealand in the World Cup after the he faced an injury to his knee in the IPL 2023 last month. Just in case if Kane fails to make it then Tom Latham will be the captain of the team. Players to keep an eye on in the New Zealand cricket team are Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner, who are good all-around spin bowlers and might be essential in sub-continent conditions, will be heavily relied upon in the bowling department.