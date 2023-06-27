South Africa's schedule and venues for ODI World Cup: Everything we need to know

The World Cup schedule has finally been announced as India will be the sole host for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. Ten venues across the country will stage the mega event and the final is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament will kick off on October 5 when New Zealand take on England in Ahmedabad.

3 things you need to know

India haven't lifted any ICC trophies since their Champions Trophy triumph back in 2013

India's last World Cup glory came back in 2011 when MS Dhoni lifted the trophy in 2011

The two semifinals will be held at Ede Gardens and Wankhede Stadium respectively

South Africa ICC World Cup full schedule

South Africa vs Qualifier 2: October 7 (Delhi)

October 7 (Delhi) South Africa vs Australia: October 13 (Lucknow)

October 13 (Lucknow) South Africa vs Qualifier 1: October 17 (Dharamsala)

October 17 (Dharamsala) South Africa vs England: October 21 (Mumbai)

October 21 (Mumbai) South Africa vs Bangladesh: October 24 (Mumbai)

October 24 (Mumbai) South Africa vs Pakistan: October 27 (Chennai)

October 27 (Chennai) South Africa vs New Zealand: November 1 (Pune)

November 1 (Pune) South Africa vs India: November 5 (Eden Gardens)

November 5 (Eden Gardens) South Africa vs Afghanistan: November 10 (Ahmedabad)

Each team will have to play nine matches in the round-robin format and except Bengaluru and Hyderabad South Africa will play their matches at every other venue. They will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Qualifier Two at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 7th October.

They will then travel to Lucknow where they will face five-time champions Australia on 13th October. On October 17 the Proteas will take on Qualifier One at the scenic Dharamshala. They will play two matches at the Wankhede Stadium where they will entertain England and Bangladesh on October 21 and 24th respectively.

Aiden Markram's team will make it all the way to South India Where they will clash with Pakistan in Chennai on 27th October. The African giants are scheduled to meet New Zealand in Pune followed by a game against the hosts at the Eden Gardens on 5th November. South Africa are yet to win an ICC Trophy across formats. Most of their players have been playing in the Indian Premier League for many years and hence they are no strangers to the Indian conditions and might fancy their chances.