Ind Vs WI: Ravi Shastri Calls Team India 'Tigers' After T20I Series Win Against Windies

Team India defeated West Indies in the third T20 International held in Mumbai on December 12, 2019. With this victory, Team India clinched the series with two victories from three matches. India team coach Ravi Shastri was happy and proud of his team's achievements.

Ind vs WI: Ravi Shastri lauded his players

Well done guys. You played like Tigers against the most dangerous team in this format of the game. Respect 🇮🇳🙏 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/eS938Fy5tD — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 12, 2019

Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to laud his team. He addressed his players as 'Tigers', while also describing opponents West Indies as the most dangerous team in the T20 format. West Indies had won the last T20 World Cup in 2016.

Ind vs WI: Team India won the first match of the series

Team India hammered West Indies in the opening T20I held in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 from just 50 balls, India easily chased down West Indies' target with eight balls yet to be played. Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his 23rd T20I half-century and he currently holds the record for most 50+ scores in the format.

Ind vs WI: West Indies defeated India in the second match

In the second T20I held in Thiruvananthapuram, Team India were defeated by eight wickets. Though Shivam Dube played well for the hosts, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls, Lendl Simmons had other plans. The West Indian scored 67 runs off 45 balls and won the match for his side. Kesrick Williams was phenomenal with the ball with two wickets. He conceded just 30 runs.

Ind vs WI: Team India clinched the series with a victory

Super squad 💯 🇮🇳

Thankyou for the fantastic support 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/MuN9JxVWEp — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

Team India defeated West Indies by 67 runs to pocket the three-match T20I series 2-1. Batting first, Kohli's men hit 240-3 in 20 overs. Batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli smashed half-centuries to propel team India to their third-highest total in all T20 internationals. In reply, West Indies' run-chase was halted at 173-8 to hand India a series-clinching victory. India and West Indies will play three ODIs beginning from Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

