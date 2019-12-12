Virender Sehwag Painstakingly Lists All Alphabets To Make 'rare' Yuvraj Singh B'day Point

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag came up with a witty and humorous tweet to wish former Indian all-rounder and teammate Yuvraj Singh on his birthday. The explosive left-handed batsman, who turned 38 years old on Thursday, was one of the world's deadliest and most feared batsmen of all times who was an integral part of the Men in Blue for more than three World Cup campaigns. Best remembered for his consistent form that ensured India a spot in the 2011 World Cup finals and for his six consecutive maximums off Stuart Broad in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh has been an inspiration for many young cricketers, proving to the world that he can fight even death as the all-rounder battled out of cancer to make a successful comeback to the field.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh have been associated with each other for a long period of time, since their days of playing for their domestic teams. On Yuvraj Singh's birthday, Sehwag took to Twitter to use his wit to convey his wishes for Yuvraj Singh and listed out 24 alphabets except the letters U and V to point out to Yuvraj Singh, whose nickname reads Yuvi (UV), how rare he was. Virender Sehwag conveyed his best wishes to Yuvraj Singh and claimed that when the going gets tough, the tough got Yuvraj Singh going.

Sehwag's witty wish for Yuvraj Singh's birthday

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12 . When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/Axznn2XwQg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2019

Yuvraj’s 666666

Pissed after the argument, Yuvraj Singh was on strike with Stuart Broad bowling. Singh made sure to channelise his anger and energy into the game and started hitting six after six in the 19th over of the match. The first one went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over a deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on. The left-handed batsman then went on to score the fastest half-century in the shortest format of the game till date. Later, India finished at 218/4 whereas England could only make 200/6 subsequently losing the match.

