Avishek, Son Of Late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Elected CAB Chief; Ganguly's Brother New Secretary

Avishek, Son of late former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya, on Wednesday has been elected as the new president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The 38-year-old Avishek became the youngest chief of CAB, a position which was lying vacant after former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over as BCCI president. Ganguly, who had an evening flight to catch to London, also came to greet Avishek with his daughter Sana.

Also, Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother of Sourav Ganguly has been elected as the new secretary of CAB. Snehasish Ganguly is a former first-class cricket, who played 59 matches for Bengal. He scored 2534 runs at an average of 39.59 in first-class cricket. Snehasish’s stats in List A cricket were modest as he scored 275 runs in 18 matches at an average of 18.33.

18th President of CAB

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly with newly-appointed president and secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Avishek Dalmiya (middle) and Snehasish Ganguly (right) respectively. https://t.co/rlUn5Yy52E pic.twitter.com/kRy1o8KqFn — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

However, Avishek will go for a cooling-off period from November 6, 2021, as per the Lodha recommended Constitution giving him a tenure of about 22 months.

'Their statures were different'

"Right from my childhood, I always heard my father saying 'Eden is a temple of worship'. That sentiment will run with me always," Avishek said in his first address as CAB president. "He was very passionate about Eden Gardens. It was really emotional that I could sit in this room. I will only be a fool if I compare myself with any of the former CAB presidents. Their statures were different,"

Son of legendary cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, Avishek became the 18th President of CAB. HG Pearson was CAB's first President from 1928-30, while Dalmiya was at the helm for two terms -- from 1992-93 to 2006 and then from 2008-09 till his demise on September 20, 2015.

Snehasish also turned emotional and recalled his playing days after taking charge of the office. "It was a dream to play for state and I played for 10-11 years. Yesterday, I was really emotional remembering my playing days. Now as an administrator, we have got a very young team and we are confident to take Bengal cricket forward," Snehasish, who has been an assistant secretary more than a decade back, said.

Avishek made his debut in cricket administration in 2015

An astute businessman, Avishek, ran the back office for his father since 2013, after Dalmiya's personal secretary left for abroad. But Avishek made his official debut in cricket administration as joint-secretary in October 2015, following the death of his father. He became the deputy to Ganguly, who was elevated to the President's post.

The duo worked as a team and was credited for successfully hosting India-Pakistan World T20 Super 10 clash after the match was shifted from Dharamsala at the last minute in March 2016. With Ganguly leading the show, Avishek was involved in the successful hosting of India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in November last year.

Director of the leading construction group, ML Dalmiya & Co Ltd, Avishek first made his foray into sports administration in football as a member of the governing body of Indian Football Association in 2012-13. He was also made the chairman of the Calcutta Football League's second to fourth division and after a season he once again returned to IFA as a marketing committee member. Avishek also held the post of regional chairman of the Export Promotion Council For Export Oriented Units and Special Economic Zones for the term 2016-2018.

(Image credits: ANI)