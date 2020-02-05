NZ Vs IND: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly With Most Runs As Captain In ODI

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, over the years, have made it a habit to make and break records or reach new milestones in every game that he has played so far for India. During the 1st ODI in Hamilton vs New Zealand, Virat Kohli once again broke another record surpassing former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on the list of players with most runs as captain in ODI cricket. Kohli now has 5123 runs taking him past Ganguly's tally of 5104 runs.

NZ VS IND: Virat Kohli captaincy record

Kohli has played 87 matches to get to 5123 runs. He has scored runs at an average of 76.46 and has scored a staggering 21 hundreds and 23 fifties as ODI captain. Overall, Virat Kohli is seventh on the list of players with most runs as ODI captain. He is the third Indian behind MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin to do so. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting tops the chart with 8497 runs.

Most runs as captain in ODIs

Ricky Ponting - 8497 runs in 230 matches

MS Dhoni- 6641 runs in 200 matches

Stephen Fleming - 6295 runs in 218 matches

Arjuna Ranatunga - 5608 runs in 193 matches

Graeme Smith - 5416 runs in 150 matches

Mohammad Azharuddin - 5239 runs in 174 matches

Virat Kohli - 5123 runs in 87 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 5104 runs in 148 matches

NZ vs IND live score

Virat Kohli made 51 before being dismissed by New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi. Kohli was undone by a brilliant googly from leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Team India skipper hit 6 boundaries and was involved in a 100-plus stand with Shreyas Iyer.

