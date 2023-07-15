'Awkwardly Uncomfortable': Robinson Takes Fresh Jibe At Australia Ahead Of 4th Ashes Test

The Ashes 2023 deciding Test is about to start, and so far the series has been a war between two cricketing giant nations. Australia dominated the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s Cricket Ground. However, the English Team gained momentum in the last match at Headingley as they won the third test match by three wickets.

Australia are leading the Ashes series by 2-1

England must prevent Australia from winning the Test in Manchester

The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 19, 2023

Robinson takes a dig at Australian Cricket Team before 4th Test of ENG vs AUS

Ollie Robinson received a substantial amount of negative press from the Australian media due to his remarks made during and during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Robinson, though, received atonement by playing for the victorious side at Headingley and helping England win.

Robinson emphasised the significance of Mark Wood's entrance on his Wisden, focusing on how his quick pace concerned the Australian hitters and had a psychological effect on them. Despite having back spasms during the game, Robinson gave insight into the difficulties the Australian hitters encountered while facing Wood's powerful spells.

I’ve never seen a spell like Woody’s on that first morning. I was at mid-off to start with, and first few balls, I thought, ‘Jeez, that looks pretty quick…’ He carried on through the over, finished the job, and then someone ran past me from slip and said that they were standing past my bowling mark, which is 22-and-a-half metres back!

Mark Wood's outstanding bowling effort at Headingley led to him to secure a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He established the tone right away by removing Usman Khawaja with a powerful delivery and then quickly finishing out the batsman in the lower order. Ollie Robinson, who saw Wood's genius, voiced his enthusiasm and said that the combination of his quickness and the constant shape and movement he produced. Robinson recognised that while it was an amazing show to see and take part in, the batters dealt with some serious difficulties as a result. Additionally, Robinson confirmed his readiness for the impending fourth Test.

Robinson believes Wood was a huge reason for the Australian batting to struggle

Every batter during that spell was doing the same thing. It was awkwardly fast and awkwardly uncomfortable, and as a batter you’re trying to convey that you’re fine when you’re really not,

Robinson continued by saying that each batter who faced Wood during that time struggled in the same way. The batsmen found it difficult to remain composed due to Wood's bowling's extreme velocity and pain. Despite the effort to seem confident, the fact was that Wood's deliveries were intense and quick, which put the batters in an uncomfortable position.