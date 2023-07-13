R Ashwin Rebounds Into Test Glory Following WTC Final Snub, Shakes Up Major Record Books

India displayed dominance over West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test at Dominica on Wednesday. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin registered a fifer, helping India to bowl out Windies for 150 runs, before Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the score to 80/0. This comes a little over a month after Ashwin was dropped from India’s playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia.

This is India’s first assignment after 209-run loss to Australia in the ICC WTC 2023 final

The IND vs WI 1st Test marked the beginning of the WTC 2023-25 cycle for both teams

En route to his fifer, Ravichandran Ashwin shattered multiple records on Day 1 in Dominica

R Ashwin goes past legendary Anil Kumble and others in major record books

During the West Indies’ 1st batting winnings at Windsor Park, R Ashwin bowled out Tagenarine Chanderpaul to open the flurry of wickets. With the effort, Ashwin went past legendary India spinner Anil Kumble to become the Indian bowler with the most bowled dismissals. While Kumble had 94 bowled dismissals to his name in his career, Ashwin now has bowled out batsmen on 95 occasions, which is 29 more than the next closest bowler, Mohammed Shami.

R Ashwin next to Malcolm Marshall in an elite list of bowlers

Courtesy of his fifer in the first innings of the IND vs WI 1st Test, the 36-year-old equaled Harbhajan Singh’s record of taking five five-wicket hauls in IND vs WI Test matches. The record for taking the most fifer in IND vs WI Tests belongs to the legendary Malcolm Marshal, who has six five-wicket hauls to his name. Meanwhile, this was Ashwin’s third fifer in West Indies.

R Ashwin inches closer to India legends in wicket-taking charts

With his fifer in the first innings, Ashwin took his tally of international wickets for India (Test, ODI and T20I combined) to 702. He is now six wickets away from surpassing Harbhajan in the list. The elite list of bowlers is led by Anil Kumble with 953 dismissals.

R Ashwin goes past James Anderson with fifer in Dominica

This was the 33rd time Ashwin took a fifer in Test cricket, which is one more than English veteran James Anderson. Among active cricketers, Ashwin has the most numbers of fifers to his name. In the meantime, he is now the sixth bowler in the all-time list of bowlers to take the most fifers in Test cricket.