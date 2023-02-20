'Axar Ko Bowling Nahi Dena': Jadeja Gives Hilarious Reaction On His Wicket-taking Ability

Team India thrashed Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 6 wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the series. With this Team India also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the record fourth time in a row. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the match as he removed seven Aussie batsmen in the second innings.

The main highlight of the match was that R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowling. It was so effective that third spinner Axar Patel didn't get a chance to bowl in the second innings. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja had an after match conversation and discussed their performances and experiences of the match.

Axar Patel asked: 'Axar ko bowling nahi dena hai...?'

Axar asked Jadeja, Sir, meri to bowl aa nahi rahi hai. Axar ko bowling nahi dena hai isliye aisa ball dal rahe ho kya?, which means Jadeja, are you bowling like this so that Axar doesn’t get a chance to bowl?.

Laughing at the question Jadeja answered, They (Australia) prefer playing the sweep and reverse sweep. My effort was to bowl stump to stump. If they miss and the ball stays low, then the ball is bound to hit the stumps. That’s what happened today when five balls hit the stumps."

Axar Patel also contributed necessary runs with the bat and was Team India's top scorer in the first innings. Axar scored 74 runs off 115 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes.

Coming back to the match, the Indian spin duo R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowling was so effective that they managed to pick up 16 of the total 20 Aussie wickets of the match. Also, it took the duo only one session to wrap up the Australia batting on day 3.

With the win Team India have put one step forward to qualify for the World Test Championship final and now their main focus will be on winning the third Test and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

If we talk about Australia now they are under a lot of pressure as their main aim would be to avoid 4-0 whitewash in the series and avoid losing a chance of playing the World Test Championship final.