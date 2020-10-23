Axar Patel Comically Mimics Kagiso Rabada's New Hindi Greeting For Him; Watch Video

Delhi, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, continues to remain on top of the Dream11 IPL points table in the ongoing season. Owing to some collective team efforts, especially from Shikhar Dhawan’s blitz at the top of the order, the franchise remains one of the top contenders to lift the coveted trophy this year. Spinner Axar Patel and South African import Kagiso Rabada have also made valuable contributions with the ball, with the latter of the two currently helming the top wicket-takers list of the season.

Dream11 IPL points table: Delhi on top as of October 23

A look at the Points Table after Match 40 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/jyOUeMseB7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 22, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Axar Patel unveils his mimicking abilities by making fun of Kagiso Rabada

Apparently, the cricketers from the Delhi side seems to be enjoying a great camaraderie with each other. The Delhi franchise recently shared a video on their social media platforms as part of their ongoing web series DC Café. In the first episode of the show, Indian spinner Axar Patel can be seen mimicking Kagiso Rabada in a hilarious manner.

In the video, Axar Patel said that the entire team has been interacting more with each other this year due to the bio-bubble guidelines. He revealed that he has become good friends with South African fast bowler and his Delhi teammate Kagiso Rabada as they often hang out during training sessions and after matches. According to Patel, Rabada has picked up a few words of the Hindi language, and even developed his own greeting for his teammate.

Axar Patel said Kagiso Rabada has been greeting him by calling him “Bapu”. The left-arm spinner then hilariously mimicked his Delhi teammate’s greetings for him. Mimicking Rabada, Patel said the South African greets him by saying, “Bappuuu, kya challaaaa?” (translation: how are you?).

Dream11 IPL 2020: Axar Patel talks about friendship with Kagiso Rabada, watch video

Introducing DC Café, the place where we sit down with our DC stars for casual and candid conversations over a cup of coffee ☕



Starring in the first episode is happy-go-lucky all-rounder @akshar2026, and he brought his A-game to the show humour-wise 😆#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCCafe pic.twitter.com/Y61YmnTLym — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 23, 2020

A look into Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will now go up against Kolkata on October 24 in their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

