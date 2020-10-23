Kagiso Rabada Amongst Dream11 IPL Stars Set To Play Test Matches In Pakistan In Jan 2021

South African team is scheduled to travel to Pakistan in January 2021 for two Tests and three T20Is. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series will be Proteas' first international assignment away from home after a long hiatus which was induced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several members of the South African team like Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and Anrich Nortje among others are currently playing in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and are not short of game practice. Their stints in the cricketing extravaganza will surely help them get back into the groove for the Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020's England players to fly to South Africa from UAE for international tour

South Africa scheduled to play two Tests & three T20Is in Pakistan in January-February

Recently, the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan revealed few important details about the series, which will last for 4 weeks. While speaking to Dawn News, Khan revealed that the Test series will start from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi. He added that the venues they are considering for series against South Africa are Rawalpindi and Karachi as Lahore's weather is not suitable to host matches in January.

Wasim Khan further said that if the series does go ahead, the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be held in Karachi. However, he acknowledged that there are a lot of hurdles and still there is no official confirmation. Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) security delegation is set to arrive in Pakistan on November 1 to review the bio-secure bubble and SOPs placed by the PCB.

ALSO READ | Ex-South Africa pacer Vernon Philander's brother tragically shot dead in Cape Town

Meanwhile, South African players have taken the Dream11 IPL 2020 by storm with their stunning performances. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who play for Delhi, have been in stunning form. While Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 21 wickets in 10 matches, Anrich Nortje has also impressed with his raw speed. Nortje has grabbed 12 wickets in 9 matches and in the process also bowled the fastest delivery (156.22 km/h) in the history of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ | South Africa cricket crisis deepens as board loses Momentum as ODI team sponsor

On the other hand, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have also been in red form in this year's competition with both featuring in the top ten of leading run-scorers in the tournament. Faf du Plessis is at the fourth spot with 375 runs in 10 matches whereas de Kock is at the ninth position with 322 runs in 9 games.

ALSO READ | South Africa cricket in crisis after govt orders probe into CSA's financial mismanagement

SOURCE: CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.