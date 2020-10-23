Kagiso Rabada Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary And Personal Life Of Delhi Fast Bowler

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day fast bowlers in the world. The 25-year-old is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The pacer has been in sublime form for his franchise this year, leading the pack when it comes to the highest wicket-takers of the tournament. Here is a look at some of Kagiso Rabada’s details like his net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.

How much is Kagiso Rabada net worth?

According to briefly.co.za, the Kagiso Rabada net worth is estimated to be $4 million (approximately ₹29 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket South Africa (CSA) as an active cricket player. The Kagiso Rabada net worth also includes the income he generates through endorsement from several brands like Nissan, Tag Heuer etc. as well as through his commercial commitments during Dream11 IPL run with his Delhi teammates.

How much is Kagiso Rabada Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window in late 2019, Kagiso Rabada became one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by the Delhi franchise from their squad of the previous season of the tournament. The speedster was retained for US$590,000 (approximately ₹4.2 crore)

Kagiso Rabada personal life details

Kagiso Rabada was born and raised in Johannesburg. His father Mpho Rabada is a medical doctor and mother Florence Rabada is a lawyer.

While there are no clear details about his dating life, Kagiso Rabada had been frequently spotted together with South African rapper Sho Madjozi. Despite their many appearances together and speculations from fans regarding their relationship, the duo have maintained that they are just friends.

Kagiso Rabada and rapper Sho Madjozi attend an NBA all-star game, watch video

A look into Kagiso Rabada Dream11 IPL stats

The Kagiso Rabada Dream11 IPL stats for the ongoing season composes of some impressive numbers. So far in the season, the pacer has played 10 matches for Delhi from which he collected 21 wickets. With his performance in the ongoing season to date, Rabada has extended his overall Dream11 IPL wickets tally to 52 career wickets.

