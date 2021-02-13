Axar Patel Net Worth, Earnings, House, Personal Life And Top Career Stats On Test Debut

Indian spinner Axar Patel made his Test debut against England in Chennai on Saturday, February 13. Interestingly, the cricketer made his overall international debut back in 2014 and represented his national side in a number of ODIs and T20Is before donning the Indian white jersey. On the occasion of Axar Patel's Test debut, here is a look at some of the details regarding his net worth, IPL salary and his personal life.

Axar Patel Test debut: Cricketer gets Test cap from skipper Virat Kohli: watch video

Also Read | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

How much is Axar Patel net worth?

According to featuredsource.com, the Axar Patel net worth amounts to up to ₹32.6 crores (US$4.5 million) as of late 2020. His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Gujarat Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Gujarat. Moreover, he receives a salary from the fantasy cricket app GamToss through his brand endorsement deal.

How much is Axar Patel IPL salary?

Axar Patel made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2013 edition of the tournament for the Mumbai Indians. He later joined the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) camp in 2014 and he remained a part of their franchise up until 2019. The left-arm spinner was then purchased by the Delhi Capitals franchise at the IPL 2019 auction for ₹5 crores (US$700,000).

Also Read | Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

On January 20, he was retained by the Delhi camp for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. According to reports, the Axar Patel IPL salary for the 2021 season is also speculated to be ₹5 crores (US$700,000).

🚨 RETAINED PLAYERS 🚨



Back where they belong 😌



Here is the list of all the DC Stars who'll ROAR with us in #IPL2021 as well 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/4Z3HusQwaD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

A look into Axar Patel's house and personal life

The Gujarat-based cricketer was born on January 20, 1994. Here is a look at some snippets from Axar Patel's house from the time he celebrated his birthday.

Axar Patel career stats

The Axar Patel career stats make for an impressive read. Across 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is for India, the 27-year-old has picked 54 wickets. Moreover, across 97 IPL matches, he has bagged 80 wickets and also scored 913 runs with the bat.

Also Read | 'If India Lose 2nd Test, It Would Be End Of Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Ex-England Bowler

Disclaimer: The above Axar Patel net worth and IPL price are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Axar Patel net worth and IPL price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.