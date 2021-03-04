Axar Patel Strikes With Straight Balls, Harsha Bhogle Calls It 'English Pandemic': WATCH

The India vs England 4th Test has gotten underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won the toss, England skipper Joe Root decided to bat first. The visitors' openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley started the innings meticulously as they saw the first five overs off without losing a wicket.

ALSO READ | 'Ideally from the...': Wasim Jaffer explains how he deals with R Ashwin and Axar Patel

India vs England live: Axar Patel gives Indian first breakthrough, dismisses Don Sibley for 2

Indian captain Virat Kohli introduced last match's hero Axar Patel into the attack in the sixth over. And the southpaw struck on just the second ball of his spell as he got rid of Sibley for 2. Axar bowled a straight ball and Sibley played for the turn, leaving a huge gap between his bat and pad. The ball took an inside edge of the Englishman's willow and crashed onto the stumps. Looking at England batsmen's weakness against straight balls, commentator Harsha Bhogle quipped on air that the straight deliveries are like a 'pandemic' for the visitors.

ALSO READ | Inzamam-Ul-Haq decries Ashwin-Axar's brilliance in 3rd Test, seeks ICC action over pitches

India vs England 4th Test: Here's the video of Dom Sibley's wicket off Axar Patel's bowling

Meanwhile, the hosts have managed to get the early breakthrough and they will now look to go for the kill by introducing spinners from both ends. Axar got another one in Zak Crawley, who played a poor shot off a ball which didn't turn much. England will look to fetch as many runs as possible while the pitch is still conducive for batting.

Axar Patel Test wickets

Axar Patel has made a bright start to his Test career. The Axar Patel Test wickets count is already 20 at an unbelievable average of 8.70 with the southpaw being just three Tests old. He already has three fifers to his name.

ALSO READ | Zak Crawley lauds Axar Patel's bowling accuracy in ongoing Test series against England

India vs England live score update

India made one change as Mohammed Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah whereas England made two changes with Dom Bess and Dan Lawrence replacing Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 15/2 after 8 overs with both openers Crawley (9) and Sibley (2) being dismissed by Axar Patel. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease with both batsmen yet to open their account. Meanwhile, the hosts will look to cash in on the early breakthroughs and restrict England to a low score while the visitors will look to take advantage of the toss and post a big total.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar takes dig at Ravindra Jadeja after Axar Patel's success against England

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.