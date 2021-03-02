Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Ravindra Jadeja After Axar Patel's Success Against England

The Indian cricket team has relied heavily on their spinners over the years in Test matches, especially when it comes to home matches. While R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have cemented their place in the side with consistent performances in recent times, Jadeja's injury was a major point of concern ahead of the India vs England Test series. However, Axar Patel with his stunning display of spin bowlin`g, seems to have filled the void created due to Jadeja's absence. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently shared his take on the whole situation.

Ravindra Jadeja injury: Sunil Gavaskar makes a sarcastic remark regarding the all-rounder's dislocated thumb

The star all-rounder emerged as a vital cog for the Indian cricket team during their Australia tour and chipped in with valuable contributions in the white-ball matches, as well as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-hander was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc during the third Test match of the series. It was reported that the 32-year-old will be out of action for six weeks due to a dislocated thumb.

Ravindra Jadeja's absence proved to be a blessing in disguise for left-arm spinner Axar Patel, as he got an opportunity to represent the Indian team in the longer format. Since his debut, the talented youngster has proved to be the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli in the ongoing India vs England series. Sunil Gavaskar, while speaking on the Star Sports Network, joked that Jadeja would be wondering why his thumb is taking such a long time to heal.

He also reckoned that the southpaw was hit on the thumb on January 10 and suggested that it should not take such a long time for his injury to heal. Axar Patel, with his stellar performances, has cemented his place in the team and is likely to play a major role in the India vs England 4th Test 2021 at Ahmedabad. It remains to be seen if Patel manages to retain his place in the playing eleven after Jadeja's return.

Ravindra Jadeja injury

Out of action for a https://t.co/ouz0ilet9j completed. But will soon return with a bang!💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Uh3zQk7Srn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

Axar Patel Test wickets

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fair amount of success in white-ball cricket with his ability to bowl economical spells. While a certain section of fans was apprehensive about the player's inclusion in the longer format, Patel has silenced his critics with back-to-back match-winning performances against England. The spinner has claimed 18 wickets in two Test matches and already has three five-wicket hauls to his name.

R Ashwin Test wickets

The veteran off-spinner has featured in 77 Test matches for Team India and has picked up 401 wickets in the format. The R Ashwin Test wickets tally touched the coveted 400-wicket mark during the India vs England 3rd Test match. The bowler also is the second fasted ever to reach the monumental milestone.

Image source: AP

