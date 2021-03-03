Inzamam-Ul-Haq Decries Ashwin-Axar's Brilliance In 3rd Test, Seeks ICC Action Over Pitches

Denouncing the performance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in the third Test against England, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq has called on ICC to take action over the pitch prepared for the Ahmedabad game. Citing England skipper Joe Root's 5-wicket spell in the second innings, the former Pakistan batsman questioned whether India had played well or if the hosts won because of the spin-friendly pitch. Inzamam has joined the likes of Michael Vaughan and Shoaib Akhtar to criticise the pitch while on the other hand, Kevin Pietersen, Sir Vivian Richards and several other legends have asserted that the pitch had no part to play in England's defeat as opinions remain divided.

"No one could have thought, and neither can I remember when was the last time a Test match got over in two days. Did India play that well or was it the behaviour of the wicket? Should such wickets be part of Test matches? I thought India was playing some brilliant cricket. They beat Australia earlier and made a brilliant comeback in the second Test, but preparing such a wicket, I feel is not the right thing to do with cricket," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

READ | Virat Kohli Remains On Course To Smash Records, Sets Eyes On Final India-England Test

'ICC should take action'

While Inzamam maintained that India should take home advantage and prepare spinning tracks, he also remarked that this sort of pitch should not exist. "Even scorecards in T20 matches read better than the one we saw in Ahmedabad. The ICC should take action on this. What sort of wickets are these that a Test match cannot even last two entire days? 17 wickets falling in less than one day… what are we playing on here?" he said.

Turning the clock back in time, Inzamam recollected India's Test against West Indies in 1997 at Barbados, when the visitors were bowled out for 81. Equating the pitches, he claimed that there was too much of noise made over the wickets then as well.

READ | Rahane Provides Huge Hint On Pitch For 4th Test, Shuts Down Critics Questioning His Form

"If Joe Root is picking up five wickets in six overs, you can imagine the condition of the wicket. Why should I praise R Ashwin and Axar Patel, when Root is picking up 5/8? Test matches have so many important elements, the venue, the ground, the umpire, referee, so a pitch should also hold some significance," the Pakistan cricketer said while questioning the brilliant performances of India's spin duo which picked 19 wickets in the third Test.

4th Test begins on Thursday

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad after the bowler cited personal reasons, BCCI informed on Saturday. Bumrah's departure will not haunt the hosts as the Motera proved to be spinners' fort as England were bowled out for 112 runs and 81 runs in the 3rd Test. BCCI informed that there will be no addition to India's squad as Bumrah's replacement.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Wades Into Pitch Controversy; Criticizes Team India For Using Home Advantage

READ | Kohli Breaks Silence On Pitch Controversy, Highlights Reason Why India Has Been Successful

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.